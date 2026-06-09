Tuesday, June 09, 2026 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avantel gains after bagging Rs 10-cr DRDO contract for GSAT satellite terminals

Avantel gains after bagging Rs 10-cr DRDO contract for GSAT satellite terminals

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Avantel rose 3.01% to Rs 165.80 after the company secured a contract worth Rs 9.94 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), under the Ministry of Defence for the development and testing of satellite terminals for GSAT.

The contract includes a warranty period of 24 months. According to the company, the project is scheduled to be completed by December 2028.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, mainly from the aerospace and defence sectors.

The company reported a 21.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.77 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 6.08 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 29.6% year-on-year to Rs 63.83 crore in Q4 FY26.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IRB Infra gains as toll collections rise 25% YoY to Rs 843 crore in May 2026

IRB Infra gains as toll collections rise 25% YoY to Rs 843 crore in May 2026

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Healthy Life Agritec consolidated net profit rises 28.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Healthy Life Agritec consolidated net profit rises 28.05% in the March 2026 quarter

INR stays pressured amid elevated oil prices and firm dollar overseas

INR stays pressured amid elevated oil prices and firm dollar overseas

Precision Electronics gains on bagging Rs 37-crore surveillance systems order

Precision Electronics gains on bagging Rs 37-crore surveillance systems order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpaceX IPOGold and Silver Price TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PickIMD Weather ForecastRBI MPC RatesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance