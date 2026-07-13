Avantel gains as Q1 PAT jumps 67% YoY to Rs 5-cr

Avantel rallied 7.60% to Rs 193.30 after the company reported a 67.39% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.39 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 3.22 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 35.65% year-on-year to Rs 70.42 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 8.69 crore in Q1 FY27, up 63.96% compared with Rs 5.30 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses increased 32.56% YoY to Rs 61.84 crore in Q1 FY27. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 25.44 crore (up 207.24% YoY), while employee benefit expenses rose 32.40% YoY to Rs 13.36 crore during the period under review.

On a segmental basis, revenue from communications and signal processing products stood at Rs 70.23 crore, registering a 35.37% year-on-year growth. Revenue from the healthcare segment was Rs 0.30 crore, registering a 328.57% year-on-year surge during the quarter.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, mainly from the aerospace and defence sectors.

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