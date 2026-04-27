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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avantel slides after Q4 PAT slips 21% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Avantel slides after Q4 PAT slips 21% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Avantel declined 3.20% to Rs 149.60 after the company reported a 21.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.77 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 6.08 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 29.6% year-on-year to Rs 63.83 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 7.32 crore in Q4 FY26, down 13.8% compared with Rs 8.49 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses increased 39.6% YoY to Rs 57.61 crore in Q4 FY26. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 26.51 crore (up 115% YoY), while employee benefit expenses rose 9.7% YoY to Rs 14.61 crore during the period under review.

 

On a segmental basis, revenue from communications and signal processing products stood at Rs 64.15 crore, registering a 29.28% year-on-year growth. Revenue from the healthcare segment was Rs 0.78 crore, registering a 528% year-on-year surge during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Re 0.20 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each (10%) for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, mainly from the aerospace and defence sectors.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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