Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit declines 17.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.19% to Rs 1467.72 crore

Net profit of Avanti Feeds declined 17.57% to Rs 125.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.19% to Rs 1467.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1382.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.61% to Rs 606.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 528.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 6065.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5598.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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