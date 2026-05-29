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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit declines 17.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit declines 17.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

Sales rise 6.19% to Rs 1467.72 crore

Net profit of Avanti Feeds declined 17.57% to Rs 125.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.19% to Rs 1467.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1382.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.61% to Rs 606.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 528.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 6065.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5598.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1467.721382.14 6 6065.865598.69 8 OPM %11.2212.79 -12.3311.29 - PBDT211.08226.02 -7 955.88795.71 20 PBT196.03211.45 -7 893.24737.27 21 NP125.11151.77 -18 606.06528.82 15

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

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