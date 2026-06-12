Avanti Finance Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 45.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 46.74% to Rs 43.33 croreNet Loss of Avanti Finance Pvt reported to Rs 45.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 29.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.74% to Rs 43.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 166.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 121.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.35% to Rs 221.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 322.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales43.3381.35 -47 221.55322.72 -31 OPM %-59.89-2.54 --33.87-3.73 - PBDT-42.50-27.73 -53 -154.33-116.71 -32 PBT-45.48-29.06 -57 -166.47-121.98 -36 NP-45.48-29.06 -57 -166.47-121.98 -36
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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST