Aveer Foods standalone net profit rises 11.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.29% to Rs 34.45 crore

Net profit of Aveer Foods rose 11.32% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 34.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.34.4534.014.644.441.421.320.790.650.590.53

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