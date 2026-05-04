Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 19.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.91% to Rs 17683.86 crore

Net profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 19.18% to Rs 656.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 550.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.91% to Rs 17683.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14871.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.69% to Rs 2970.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2708.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.94% to Rs 68820.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 59358.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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