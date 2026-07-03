Avenue Supermarts Q1 revenue rises 15% YoY to Rs 18,344-cr

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) reported a 15.13% jump in standalone revenue to Rs 18,343.49 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 15,932.12 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

As of 30 June 2026, the total number of stores stood at 503 (including one store at Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra currently closed for customers due to reconstruction).

In a separate filing, the operator of the DMart retail chain said its Q1 FY27 earnings will be announced after market hours. The companys Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on July 11, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and to evaluate a proposal for raising funds through issuance of debt securities on a private placement basis, subject to necessary approvals.

Mumbai-based Avenue Supermarts owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. It offers a wide range of products with a focus on Foods, Non-Foods (FMCG) and General Merchandise & Apparel product categories.

The company reported a 19.18% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 656.59 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 550.90 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 18.90% to Rs 17,683.86 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 14,871.86 crore in Q4 FY25.

The counter fell 4.34% to Rs 4,006.40 on the BSE.

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