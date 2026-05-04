Avenue Supermarts Q4 PAT jumps 19% YoY to Rs 657 cr

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) reported a 19.18% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 656.59 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 550.90 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 18.90% to Rs 17,683.86 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 14,871.86 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rallied 25.52% year on year to Rs 904.17 crore in Q4 FY26.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 1,211 crore as against Rs 955 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. EBITDA margin stood at 6.8% in Q4 FY26 as compared to 6.4% in Q4 FY25.

D-Mart follows Everyday low cost - Everyday low price (EDLC-EDLP) strategy which aims at procuring goods at competitive prices, using operational and distribution efficiency and thereby delivering value for money to customers by selling at competitive prices.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit jumped 16.92% to Rs 724.60 crore on 18.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 17,204.50 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 1,231 crore as compared to Rs 981 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. EBITDA margin stood at 7.2% in Q4 FY26 as compared to 6.8% in Q4 FY25.

Anshul Asawa, managing director (MD) & CEO, Avenue Supermarts, commented on the performance of the DMart (Brick and Mortar) Business: Our revenue in Q4 FY26 grew by 19.0% over the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) grew by 16.9% over the previous year. Two years and older DMart stores grew by 10.8% during Q4 FY26 as compared to 8.1% in Q4 FY25. Gross margins saw slight improvement and costs are largely in-line with business growth.

Geopolitical tensions led to some spike in consumer-buying during the month of March 2026 which normalized towards the end of the month. Our business has largely not witnessed any supply chain disruptions thus far. We opened 58 new stores during the quarter and also reached the landmark achievement of 500 DMart stores. This was made possible by the dedication of our employees and the trust our customers have placed in us every single day.

Vikram Dasu, Whole Time Director & CEO, Avenue E-Commerce, commented on the performance of the E-Commerce (DMart Ready) business: Our DMart Ready business continues to focus in key metro towns. We have further rationalized our delivery channels with renewed focus on home delivery as the preferred channel. We have discontinued our operations in one city during the quarter. As of March 31, 2026, we operate in 18 cities.

Avenue Supermarts is a Mumbai-based company, which owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. The Company offers a wide range of products with a focus on Foods, Non-Foods (FMCG) and General Merchandise & Apparel product categories.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts fell 4% to Rs 4,407.05 on the BSE.

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