Avenue Supermarts rises after opening two new stores

Avenue Supermarts rose 1.02% to Rs 3990.55 after the company announced the opening of two new stores in Bavdhan, Pune in Maharashtra and Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh.

With these additions, the total number of stores operated by the company has increased to 463.

Mumbai-based Avenue Supermarts owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. It offers a wide range of products with a focus on Foods, Non-Foods (FMCG) and General Merchandise & Apparel product categories.

The company's consolidated net profit rallied 18.26% to Rs 855.92 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 723.72 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 13.32% YoY to Rs 18,100.88 crore in Q3 FY26.

