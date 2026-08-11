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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AvenuesAI consolidated net profit rises 24.33% in the June 2026 quarter

AvenuesAI consolidated net profit rises 24.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:21 PM IST

Sales rise 109.37% to Rs 2680.40 crore

Net profit of AvenuesAI rose 24.33% to Rs 76.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 109.37% to Rs 2680.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1280.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2680.401280.21 109 OPM %3.735.55 -PBDT120.2296.56 25 PBT86.6678.89 10 NP76.1561.25 24

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:20 PM IST