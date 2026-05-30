AvenuesAI consolidated net profit rises 61.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 114.52% to Rs 2489.54 crore

Net profit of AvenuesAI rose 61.67% to Rs 79.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 114.52% to Rs 2489.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1160.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.78% to Rs 279.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 225.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 103.27% to Rs 8115.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3992.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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