AVG Logistics consolidated net profit rises 104.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.47% to Rs 176.47 crore

Net profit of AVG Logistics rose 104.78% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.47% to Rs 176.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.69% to Rs 26.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.91% to Rs 578.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 551.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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