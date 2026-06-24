Wednesday, June 24, 2026 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AVG Logistics consolidated net profit rises 104.78% in the March 2026 quarter

AVG Logistics consolidated net profit rises 104.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 19.47% to Rs 176.47 crore

Net profit of AVG Logistics rose 104.78% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.47% to Rs 176.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.69% to Rs 26.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.91% to Rs 578.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 551.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales176.47147.71 19 578.60551.52 5 OPM %19.6016.05 -18.7617.33 - PBDT25.9217.87 45 81.3872.56 12 PBT13.807.56 83 34.4629.17 18 NP10.715.23 105 26.1721.33 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sparc Electrex reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sparc Electrex reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dalmia Bharat Refractories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 98.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dalmia Bharat Refractories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 98.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kavi Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kavi Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit rises 49.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit rises 49.73% in the March 2026 quarter

GIFT Nifty indicates negative start for equities

GIFT Nifty indicates negative start for equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMumbai MonsoonDigital ParentsTelegram RestoredAir India-Booking.com Tie-UpTechnology NewsPersonal Finance