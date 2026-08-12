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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AVG Logistics secures long term logistics contract from renowned cement company

AVG Logistics secures long term logistics contract from renowned cement company

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
AVG Logistics has announced a major strategic expansion into sustainable industrial bulk logistics through a long-term partnership with renowned cement manufacturer company.

Under this strategic contract, AVG Logistics will deploy a dedicated fleet of 30 heavy-duty EV Trucks to manage seamless inbound and outbound logistics for essential raw materials and finished goods. The operations will power key industrial corridors across North East region, which will ensure high-capacity transport averaging 38 to 41 MT net load per trip.

A standout feature of this collaboration is the integration of green logistics and EV infrastructure. As part of the agreement, AVG Logistics will establish, operate, and maintain dedicated EV charging stations and backing sustainable, zero-emission supply chain practices in the cement manufacturing sector.

 

The partnership is built on a robust 5-year contract tenure (extendable for an additional 3 years), guaranteeing long-term revenue stability and operational efficiency. The contract is valued at Rs 18 crore per annum.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 3:50 PM IST