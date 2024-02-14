Sensex (    %)
                        
AVI Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 1.85% to Rs 0.55 crore
Net loss of AVI Polymers reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.550.54 2 OPM %-9.09-7.41 -PBDT00.02 -100 PBT00.02 -100 NP-0.010.01 PL
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

