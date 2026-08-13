Avio Smart Market Stack consolidated net profit rises 104.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.56% to Rs 11.97 crore

Net profit of Avio Smart Market Stack rose 104.44% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.56% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11.978.831.09-9.290.73-0.790.65-0.800.920.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News