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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avon Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Avon Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 20.39% to Rs 1.24 crore

Net profit of Avon Mercantile reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.39% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 89.80% to Rs 4.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.241.03 20 4.842.55 90 OPM %89.5266.99 -88.6462.35 - PBDT0.26-0.01 LP 0.930 0 PBT0.26-0.01 LP 0.92-0.01 LP NP0.26-0.01 LP 0.92-0.01 LP

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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