Avon Mercantile standalone net profit rises 44.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 1.20 crore

Net profit of Avon Mercantile rose 44.44% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.201.1894.1785.590.260.180.260.180.260.18

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