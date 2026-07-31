Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit rises 196.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.15% to Rs 49.52 crore

Net profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services rose 196.35% to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.15% to Rs 49.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.49.5236.6428.1516.2719.2010.6917.729.1511.383.84

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