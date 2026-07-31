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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit rises 196.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit rises 196.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 35.15% to Rs 49.52 crore

Net profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services rose 196.35% to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.15% to Rs 49.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales49.5236.64 35 OPM %28.1516.27 -PBDT19.2010.69 80 PBT17.729.15 94 NP11.383.84 196

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 4:31 PM IST