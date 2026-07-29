Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Almondz Global Securities Ltd, Tips Films Ltd, Career Point Edutech Ltd and TIL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 July 2026.

Almondz Global Securities Ltd, Tips Films Ltd, Career Point Edutech Ltd and TIL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 July 2026.

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd soared 19.91% to Rs 10.96 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 57944 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12217 shares in the past one month.

Almondz Global Securities Ltd spiked 19.03% to Rs 15.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3947 shares in the past one month.

Tips Films Ltd surged 15.83% to Rs 417.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5878 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3990 shares in the past one month.

Career Point Edutech Ltd spurt 14.86% to Rs 224.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3583 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 475 shares in the past one month.

TIL Ltd gained 14.22% to Rs 265.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11642 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News