Avro India standalone net profit rises 65.38% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 23.29% to Rs 24.03 croreNet profit of Avro India rose 65.38% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.29% to Rs 24.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.49% to Rs 4.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.18% to Rs 90.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales24.0319.49 23 90.9978.32 16 OPM %1.043.90 -3.516.52 - PBDT2.342.05 14 9.898.11 22 PBT1.160.85 36 5.464.19 30 NP0.860.52 65 4.213.04 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 1:04 PM IST