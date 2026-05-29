AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 53.34% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 44.43% to Rs 226.49 croreNet profit of AVT Natural Products rose 53.34% to Rs 22.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.43% to Rs 226.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.38% to Rs 64.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.27% to Rs 713.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 556.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales226.49156.82 44 713.23556.04 28 OPM %15.7515.67 -12.5612.65 - PBDT33.5423.30 44 94.0277.00 22 PBT30.4119.70 54 82.6663.13 31 NP22.0214.36 53 64.8148.23 34
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:46 AM IST