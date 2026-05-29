AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 53.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.43% to Rs 226.49 crore

Net profit of AVT Natural Products rose 53.34% to Rs 22.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.43% to Rs 226.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.38% to Rs 64.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.27% to Rs 713.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 556.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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