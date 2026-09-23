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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Awfis launches 1,00,000 sq. ft premium workspace at Aerocity, New Delhi

Awfis launches 1,00,000 sq. ft premium workspace at Aerocity, New Delhi

Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Awfis Space Solutions has launched a new centre under its premium workspace portfolio, Elite by Awfis, at Prestige Trade Centre, Aerocity, New Delhi. Spanning ~1,00,000 sq. ft. of chargeable area, the centre offers a combination of built-to-suit and ready-to-move-in spaces designed for global capability centres (GCCs) and enterprise occupiers. It brings together world-class infrastructure, hospitality-led services and wellbeing-focused design, while its proximity to IGI Airport and the Aerocity Metro Station on the Airport Express Line provides seamless connectivity to key business and travel hubs across the city.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Ramani, Chairman & Managing Director, Awfis Space Solutions, said, "Aerocity has emerged as one of Delhi NCR's most strategic business districts, drawing strong demand from global capability centres, large enterprises and technology companies seeking premium, well-connected workspaces. Our new Elite centre reflects our continued commitment to building global-standard workplaces that combine world-class infrastructure with a strong focus on hospitality and wellbeing. We aim to offer occupiers in the region a workspace experience that matches the scale and ambitions of their business."

 

The launch of Elite at Aerocity is part of Awfis' broader premiumisation strategy, with its premium portfolio now comprising 37 centres across India. The portfolio caters to enterprises seeking higher-quality, design-led workspaces with enhanced hospitality and service experiences, with Elite clients including ABC Fitness, Meltwater, a French FMCG major and an American semiconductor major. With eight Elite centres already operational across Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the Aerocity centre marks Awfis' ninth Elite centre, further strengthening its premium, GCC-focused offering across key metros, addressing the growing demand for global-standard flexible workspaces among enterprises and GCCs.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST