AWFIS Space Solutions consolidated net profit rises 107.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.74% to Rs 410.14 crore

Net profit of AWFIS Space Solutions rose 107.03% to Rs 23.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.74% to Rs 410.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 339.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.39% to Rs 70.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.68% to Rs 1493.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1207.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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