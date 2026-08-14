AWFIS Space Solutions consolidated net profit rises 140.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.96% to Rs 424.92 crore

Net profit of AWFIS Space Solutions rose 140.08% to Rs 23.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.96% to Rs 424.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 334.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.424.92334.7038.1937.80137.5898.9024.4210.3823.969.98

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