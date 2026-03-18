Awfis Space Solutions jumps after crossing 100 centres milestone in South India

Awfis Space Solutions rose 4.39% to Rs 288.85 after the company announced that it has crossed 100 centres across South India, including operational and under fit-out locations, highlighting strong demand for flexible workspaces in the region.

The company said its southern portfolio now spans over 3.1 million square feet of chargeable workspace area, with a seating capacity exceeding 70,000 across key cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi.

Awfis serves more than 3,400 clients in India, with multinational corporations accounting for 64% of its client base, followed by SMEs and mid-sized corporates at 25%, while the rest comprises startups and entrepreneurs.

The company has seen increasing traction from Global Capability Centres, which contribute about 21% of rental revenue. Its centres in South India host several global clients, particularly across Bengaluru and Hyderabad, which continue to see strong corporate demand.

At the national level, Awfis operates over 250 centres across 18 cities, offering more than 175,000 seats. The company said South India remains a key growth market, driven by rising demand from technology firms and global enterprises seeking flexible and scalable workspace solutions.

Awfis Space Solutions is Indias largest listed flexible workspace provider, offering coworking, enterprise solutions, design and build, and allied services. The company operates across 18 cities with over 250 centres and serves more than 3,400 clients, providing scalable workspace solutions to businesses of varying sizes.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Awfis Space Solutions rose 42.69% to Rs 21.66 crore while net sales rose 20.16% to Rs 381.78 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

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