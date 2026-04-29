AWL Agri Business consolidated net profit rises 53.50% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 17.75% to Rs 21464.78 croreNet profit of AWL Agri Business rose 53.50% to Rs 292.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.75% to Rs 21464.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18229.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.94% to Rs 1042.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1225.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.37% to Rs 74730.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63672.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21464.7818229.59 18 74730.6763672.24 17 OPM %2.442.46 -2.853.90 - PBDT507.98332.15 53 1841.701995.72 -8 PBT380.09234.34 62 1392.871600.62 -13 NP292.08190.28 54 1042.051225.08 -15
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST