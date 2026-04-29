AWL Agri Business consolidated net profit rises 53.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.75% to Rs 21464.78 crore

Net profit of AWL Agri Business rose 53.50% to Rs 292.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.75% to Rs 21464.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18229.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.94% to Rs 1042.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1225.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.37% to Rs 74730.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63672.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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