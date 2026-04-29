AWL Agri Business Q4 PAT jumps 54% YoY to Rs 292 cr

AWL Agri Business reported a 53.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 292 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 190 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 18% YoY to Rs 21,465 crore during the quarter, supported by 14% volume growth, driven by strong demand in the edible oil segment and expansion across channels. The company also crossed the Rs 74,000-crore mark in annual revenue in FY26.

Operational EBITDA stood at Rs 628 crore, up 40% YoY, with margin expansion driven by improved profitability across both edible oil and food segments. On a per-unit basis, both gross profit and EBITDA per MT improved, supported by better realizations in the edible oil business.

On the segmental front, edible oil revenue stood at Rs 17,519.80 crore (up 18.62% YoY), while food & FMCG revenue came in at Rs 1,730.51 crore (up 5.03% YoY). Industry essentials revenue was Rs 2,214.47 crore (up 10.9% YoY) during the period under review.

Alternate channels, including e-commerce, quick commerce, and modern trade, delivered 43% volume growth in Q4 FY26. For FY26, revenue from these channels crossed Rs 5,200 crore, up 47% YoY, with volume growth of 33%.

Branded exports recorded 48% volume growth during the quarter, with FY26 revenues crossing Rs 450 crore (up 70% YoY) and presence expanding to over 35 countries. The HoReCa segment grew 64% YoY in Q4 FY26, with FY26 revenues exceeding Rs 750 crore and expansion across more than 200 towns.

The industry essentials segment reported 13% volume growth and 11% revenue growth in Q4 FY26. GD Foods posted 21% revenue growth and 24% volume growth, while Omkar Chemicals crossed Rs 300 crore in FY26 revenue, with volumes doubling during the year.

Shrikant Kanhere, MD & CEO, AWL Agri Business, said, "We have delivered a strong performance in Q4 FY26, supported by improving consumer demand and robust execution across our businesses. The edible oil segment witnessed healthy volume-led growth, while strong margin expansion during the quarter led to improved profitability across both edible oils and foods. Over the past year, we have significantly strengthened our distribution footprint and expanded our reach across both urban and rural markets.

With this foundation in place, our focus is now on driving higher throughput, improving execution, and enhancing productivity across the network. Our alternate channels and emerging businesses, such as HoReCa and branded exports, continue to scale up rapidly, delivering solid growth with better profitability. At the same time, our Food & FMCG portfolio is steadily progressing, with enhanced distribution and higher contribution to the overall business.

As we navigate the evolving macro environment, we remain focused on driving consistent, volume-led growth with increasing profitability as we continue to build a stronger portfolio."

Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each, equivalent to 100%, for the financial year 202526. The dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 28th annual general meeting. The company has fixed Friday, June 19, 2026, as the record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive the dividend of ₹1 per equity share for FY26.

AWL AgriBusiness is one of Indias largest food & FMCG companies, offering a diverse portfolio of essential kitchen staples, including edible oils, wheat flour, rice, pulses, and sugar.

Shares of AWL Agri Business shed 0.85% to Rs 203.15 on the BSE.