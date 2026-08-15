Axel Polymers standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.46% to Rs 16.20 crore

Net profit of Axel Polymers rose 350.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.46% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16.2011.706.548.550.330.190.180.040.180.04

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