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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axentra Corp reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Axentra Corp reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 10.34 crore

Net profit of Axentra Corp reported to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 10.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3366.67% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3346.67% to Rs 10.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.340 0 10.340.30 3347 OPM %10.930 -6.9610.00 - PBDT1.35-0.01 LP 1.120.03 3633 PBT1.35-0.01 LP 1.120.03 3633 NP1.27-0.01 LP 1.040.03 3367

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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