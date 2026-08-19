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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank allots 1.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 1.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Axis Bank has allotted 123,174 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 18 August 2026, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,225,564,486 (3,112,782,243 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,225,810,834 (3,112,905,417 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

 

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:50 AM IST