Axis Bank allots 1.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 123,174 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 18 August 2026, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,225,564,486 (3,112,782,243 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,225,810,834 (3,112,905,417 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).