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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank allots 1.26 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 1.26 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
Axis Bank has allotted 1,26,087 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 21 April 2026, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,216,879,646 (3,108,439,823 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,217,131,820 (3,108,565,910 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

 

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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