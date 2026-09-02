Axis Bank allots 1.62 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 162,407 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 01 September 2026, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,226,165,660 (3,113,082,830 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,226,490,474 (3,113,245,237 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).