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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank allots 1.77 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 1.77 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
Axis Bank has allotted 177,413 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 25 August 2026, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,225,810,834 (3,112,905,417 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,226,165,660 (3,113,082,830 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

 

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 12:50 PM IST