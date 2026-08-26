Axis Bank allots 1.77 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 177,413 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 25 August 2026, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,225,810,834 (3,112,905,417 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,226,165,660 (3,113,082,830 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).