Axis Bank allots 1.80 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 180,899 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 08 September 2026, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,226,490,474 (3,113,245,237 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,226,852,272 (3,113,426,136 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).