Axis Bank allots 1.97 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Axis Bank has allotted 1,97,871 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 24 March 2026, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.
The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,215,441,746 (3,107,720,873 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,215,837,488 (3,107,918,744 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 7:31 PM IST