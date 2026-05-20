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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank allots 2.57 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 2.57 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Axis Bank has allotted 257,834 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 19 May 2026, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,218,694,160 (3,109,347,080 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,219,209,828 (3,109,604,914 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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