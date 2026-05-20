Axis Bank allots 2.57 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 257,834 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 19 May 2026, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,218,694,160 (3,109,347,080 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,219,209,828 (3,109,604,914 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).