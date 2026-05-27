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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank allots 3.26 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 3.26 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 11:06 AM IST
Axis Bank has allotted 326,279 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 26 May 2026, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,219,209,828 (3,109,604,914 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,219,862,386 (3,109,931,193 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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