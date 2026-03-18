Axis Bank allots 3.27 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 3,27,688 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on March 17, 2026, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,214,786,370 (3,107,393,185 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,215,441,746 (3,107,720,873 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

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