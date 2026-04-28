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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank allots 43,588 equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 43,588 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 8:04 PM IST
Axis Bank has allotted 43,588 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 28 April 2026, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,217,131,820 (3,108,565,910 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,217,218,996 (3,108,609,498 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

 

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

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