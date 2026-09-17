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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank allots 68,291 equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 68,291 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
Axis Bank has allotted 68,291 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 16 September 2026, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,226,852,272 (3,113,426,136 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,226,988,854 (3,113,494,427 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 2:16 PM IST