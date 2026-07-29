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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank announces cessation of nominee director

Axis Bank announces cessation of nominee director

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 12:51 PM IST
Axis Bank announced that Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), promoter of the Bank has withdrawn the nomination of Mini Ipe (DIN: 07791184) as their nominee on the Board of Directors of the Bank (Board) with effect from 29 July 2026. Accordingly, she has ceased to be director on the Board with effect from the said date.
 

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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