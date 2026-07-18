Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 22.24% in the June 2026 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 9.87% to Rs 35541.96 croreNet profit of Axis Bank rose 22.24% to Rs 7632.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6243.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 9.87% to Rs 35541.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32348.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income35541.9632348.31 10 OPM %63.8856.77 -PBDT10161.288179.70 24 PBT10161.288179.70 24 NP7632.316243.72 22
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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 12:50 PM IST