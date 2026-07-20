Axis Bank Ltd Falls 4.55%, BSE Financial Services index Drops 1.26%

Axis Bank Ltd has lost 6.58% over last one month compared to 1.25% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 1.76% rise in the SENSEX

Axis Bank Ltd lost 4.55% today to trade at Rs 1268.45. The BSE Financial Services index is down 1.26% to quote at 12644.99. The index is up 1.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HDFC Bank Ltd decreased 4.45% and Fino Payments Bank Ltd lost 3.74% on the day. The BSE Financial Services index went down 0.15 % over last one year compared to the 4.41% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Axis Bank Ltd has lost 6.58% over last one month compared to 1.25% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 1.76% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 99501 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.28 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1418.3 on 03 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1041.3 on 01 Sep 2025.

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