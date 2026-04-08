Axis Bank Ltd spurts 5.71%, up for five straight sessions

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1321.5, up 5.71% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.48% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 10.13% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Axis Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1321.5, up 5.71% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Axis Bank Ltd has added around 2.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52716.25, up 4.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 85.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1324.3, up 5.78% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 24.48% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 10.13% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 15.87 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.