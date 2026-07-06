Axis Bank reports steady growth in advances and deposits for Q1 FY27

Axis Bank reported steady growth in its key business metrics for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, with both advances and deposits registering year-on-year and sequential gains.

Gross advances stood at Rs 12,72,900 crore as of 30 June 2026, reflecting a 2.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase and an 18.8% year-on-year (YoY) growth, indicating sustained credit demand across segments.

Total deposits rose to Rs 13,72,900 crore, up 2.8% QoQ and 18.2% YoY. Within this, CASA deposits declined 1.4% QoQ while increasing 11.4% YoY to Rs 5,21,700 crore. Term deposits rose 5.5% sequentially and 22.8% annually to Rs 8,51,200 crore.

On a quarterly average basis, total deposits stood at Rs 13,04,800 crore, up 6.4% QoQ and 18.1% YoY. Average CASA deposits rose 5.1% QoQ and 13.5% YoY to Rs 4,81,400 crore, while average term deposits increased 7.2% QoQ and 21% YoY to Rs 8,23,400 crore.

Axis Bank is a private sector bank. It has the third-largest network of branches among private sector banks and an international presence through branches in DIFC (Dubai) and Singapore along with representative offices in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Dhaka and Dubai and an offshore banking unit in GIFT City.

Axis Bank reported a marginal 0.64% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 7,071.31 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 7,117.50 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income increased 1.90% year on year (YoY) to Rs 38,746.64 crore in Q4 FY26.

Shares of Axis Bank shed 0.20% to Rs 1,339.75 on the BSE.

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