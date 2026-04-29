Axis Finance standalone net profit rises 31.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.71% to Rs 1292.06 crore

Net profit of Axis Finance rose 31.85% to Rs 209.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.71% to Rs 1292.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1079.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.45% to Rs 812.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 652.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.59% to Rs 4996.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4075.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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