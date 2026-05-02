Axis Securities standalone net profit rises 80.14% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 15.09% to Rs 369.05 croreNet profit of Axis Securities rose 80.14% to Rs 94.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.09% to Rs 369.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 320.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.14% to Rs 366.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 421.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.53% to Rs 1416.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1565.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales369.05320.67 15 1416.241565.40 -10 OPM %64.9749.67 -61.5663.28 - PBDT132.0373.48 80 506.19585.97 -14 PBT120.5263.31 90 461.01547.32 -16 NP94.9752.72 80 366.17421.55 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 02 2026 | 4:31 PM IST