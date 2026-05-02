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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Securities standalone net profit rises 80.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Axis Securities standalone net profit rises 80.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 15.09% to Rs 369.05 crore

Net profit of Axis Securities rose 80.14% to Rs 94.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.09% to Rs 369.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 320.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.14% to Rs 366.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 421.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.53% to Rs 1416.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1565.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales369.05320.67 15 1416.241565.40 -10 OPM %64.9749.67 -61.5663.28 - PBDT132.0373.48 80 506.19585.97 -14 PBT120.5263.31 90 461.01547.32 -16 NP94.9752.72 80 366.17421.55 -13

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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