Axis Solutions consolidated net profit rises 23.36% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 18.25% to Rs 117.34 croreNet profit of Axis Solutions rose 23.36% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 117.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.86% to Rs 28.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.55% to Rs 240.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 201.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales117.3499.23 18 240.67201.32 20 OPM %24.7013.31 -18.7217.61 - PBDT27.5213.30 107 40.8234.06 20 PBT26.9212.79 110 39.2332.87 19 NP16.5313.40 23 28.8433.48 -14
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:17 AM IST