Friday, May 22, 2026 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Solutions consolidated net profit rises 23.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Axis Solutions consolidated net profit rises 23.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 18.25% to Rs 117.34 crore

Net profit of Axis Solutions rose 23.36% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 117.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.86% to Rs 28.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.55% to Rs 240.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 201.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales117.3499.23 18 240.67201.32 20 OPM %24.7013.31 -18.7217.61 - PBDT27.5213.30 107 40.8234.06 20 PBT26.9212.79 110 39.2332.87 19 NP16.5313.40 23 28.8433.48 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 900.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 900.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Reliance Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 494.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Reliance Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 494.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.53% in the March 2026 quarter

GIFT Nifty suggests flat start for equities

GIFT Nifty suggests flat start for equities

NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 2398.15% in the March 2026 quarter

NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 2398.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to watch todayUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookSpaceX IPOTechnology NewsPersonal Finance