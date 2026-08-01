Saturday, August 01, 2026 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 LiveIncome tax return deadline 2026Nifty IT Index TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks to Watch TodayGAIL Q1 ResultsDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Solutions consolidated net profit rises 52.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Axis Solutions consolidated net profit rises 52.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 78.21% to Rs 48.99 crore

Net profit of Axis Solutions rose 52.71% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 78.21% to Rs 48.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales48.9927.49 78 OPM %12.559.89 -PBDT4.262.08 105 PBT3.471.75 98 NP3.102.03 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Transcorp International consolidated net profit rises 113.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Transcorp International consolidated net profit rises 113.73% in the June 2026 quarter

TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 30.25% in the June 2026 quarter

TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 30.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit rises 81.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit rises 81.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Diensten Tech reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Diensten Tech reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in the June 2026 quarter

JK Agri Genetics standalone net profit declines 11.48% in the June 2026 quarter

JK Agri Genetics standalone net profit declines 11.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST